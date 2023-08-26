9 Players to depart Hearts of as transfer deadline approaches

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are set to part ways with nine players who are deemed surplus to needs as the club looks to make concluding deals before the new season commences.



The management of the Phobians are seeking to revamp the team as they aim to bounce back to a good performance in the forthcoming season after a disappointing campaign last season.



Hearts of Oak had to work with three different coaches at different periods due to poor performances and ended up in the 12th position narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the season.



They are however making amends for their setbacks and with significant signings as well as hiring a high-profile coach in Martin Koopman.



To help the technical team evaluate the team well as they get ready for the upcoming season, they are also working to reduce the team to a sizeable number with the current transfer window set to close on September 1.



Faisal Adam Billey, Hamza Mohammed, Benjamin Yorke, Francis Adjetey, and Rashid Okine are among the players set to leave the club as well as Glason Awako, Yassan Ouatching, Clinton Appiah, and Zakaria Yakubu.



Meanwhile, the 2020/21 champions are having a rigorous pre-season session at Pobiman Sports Complex preparing for their first Ghana Premier League match of the 2023/24 season against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.