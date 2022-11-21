9 Black Stars players who are reportedly single

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is no doubt that footballers are one of the most eligible bachelors in the world and this is perhaps due to their wealth, stature, or even travelling opportunities.



However, there is the widespread notion that these individuals are either womanizers or some even get married at a young age.



Ghanaian players are no exception, as a number of them are yet to find their better half or attain the ‘husband’ title.



Throwing the spotlight on the senior national team (Black Stars) as they participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, GhanaWeb's Entertainment desk brings you a list of some unmarried players.



This is to keep fans abreast with their relationship status, particularly, during times they are being ‘gushed’ on, while in action on the pitch.



Who knows, you might get lucky.



With that being said, let's check out these players below:



Antoine Semenyo



Born on 7th January 2000, Antoine Semenyo is a 22-year-old Ghanaian footballer who also plays for Bristol City in England.



Semenyo was born in London, and it is said that his exploits at Bristol City earned him the opportunity to join the 26-man squad representing Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar this year.





However, the Black Stars player is reportedly single and without kids.Not much information about his past relationship is also out there.Born on June 26, 2001, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh plays for Ghana’s Accra Hearts of Oak as an attacking midfielder and also a member of the senior national team, the Black Stars.However, per reports, the player hasn’t confirmed being in any amorous relationship or having kids.Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Sporting CP and the Black Stars.Born on March 8, 2004, the Black Stars player is reportedly single and without children.Described as a ‘wonderkid’, the 18-year-old player has been shortlisted among players representing Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.The 26-year-old Black Stars player is also reportedly single and also, there have been zero records of him fathering any children.Kofi Kyereh plays as a striker for SC Freiburg in Germany and the Ghana national team.He is part of the team that represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in QatarLawrence Ati-Zigi is a Ghanaian professional footballer who also plays as a goalkeeper for FC St. Gallen.The 25-year-old footballer has been identified as a ‘single man’ but it is uncertain whether he has kids or not.Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey plays as a right wing-back or right-back for Premier League clubs Brighton, Hove Albion and the senior national Black Stars national team.The 22-year-old footballer is reportedly not married and also without kids.He is currently representing the country at the 2022 World Cup at Qatar.23-year-old Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim is reportedly single and without children.The Black Stars player also doubles as a center-back player for Southampton.Born on August 2, 2000, Mohammed Kudus plays for the Black Stars team and doubles as a midfielder for Eredivisie club Ajax.Kudus is reportedly unmarried and without kids.Nothing has been heard about him with regard to his relationship status.Salis Abdul Samed is a Black Stars player and a midfielder for Ligue 1 club Lens.Born on March 26, 2000, the 22-year-old player is part of the players representing Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.However, Abdul is not yet married or without children.