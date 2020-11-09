Tennis News of Monday, 9 November 2020

8th Babolat Tema tennis doubles commences

The TOR tennis court will host the final on Sunday

The 8th edition of the biggest tennis doubles event in Ghana, Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open commenced on Friday, 5th November 2020.



The event was preceded by a successful draw ceremony which took place at the TOR Clubhouse on Thursday, 4th November 2020.



Two Hundred and ten (210) registered players were seeded into eight (8) categories. As part of developing and promoting Wheelchair tennis in Ghana, a category was assigned to Wheelchair tennis, which is scheduled for the 14th and 15th November 2020.



Since 2013, organizers of Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open, Baboo Sports, has among other things created a platform to unearth talents for the Junior National teams. A pleasant recall is the 2015 African Games Tennis Gold winning team used that year’s Babolat Tema Doubles Open as a preparation grounds and also for socialization and networking among the tennis fraternity. The Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open ultimately lifts the standards to promoting tennis in Ghana.



Speaking to the media at the draw, Mr. Ismaila Nii Lamptey, C. E. O. of Baboo Sports, re-echoed the rationale for the tournament and underscored the need for peace and in the upcoming national elections. "Baboo Sports wants to keep the spirit of the event hence the addition of wheelchair tennis and also to advocate for gentleness and peace within the tennis fraternity ahead of the elections in December, " he emphasized.



He further revealed COVID-19 plans made for the tournament and advised that all protocols should be strictly observed.



TOR, GHACEM and the TTC tennis courts are the venues for the tournament which is themed, “Love All Tennis for Peace.” The TOR tennis court will host the final on Sunday, 15th November, 2020.





