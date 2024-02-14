75-year-old woman details why she joined 'Save Ghana football' demonstration

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

A 75-year-old participant of the ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration has mentioned Ghana’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as the trigger for her decision to join the protest.



In an interview with GTV, the woman disclosed that she was deeply hurt by the draw which spelt the end of Ghana at the AFCON



According to her, having followed Ghana football for ages, she felt compelled to join the walk as she could not sit unconcerned as the country’s football sleepwalk into a deep pit.



“Football is my heart, soul and everything. I have been watching football for a long time but our game against Namibia hurt me. I was watching the game when we scored two and allowed them to equalize. I couldn’t sleep that night. I decided to join the demonstration today because of that game.”



The ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration is ongoing with a number of prominent Ghanaians joining some sports enthusiasts to register their displeasure over the downward spiral which the country’s foremost sporting discipline has taken for the past few years.



Occasioned by the debacle of Ivory Coast which saw Ghana exit the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with just two points, the demonstration commenced at the popular Obra Spot in Accra with the destination set for the Ghana Football Association headquarters.



Among the celebrities who joined the protest are Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong who are gospel musicians and Countryman Songo who is a sports journalist.



