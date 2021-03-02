Golf News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

70 golfers to compete for Tema Captain’s Prize

Tema Country Golf Club Captain’s Prize Championship slated for March 6, 2021

All is set for this year’s Tema Country Golf Club Captain’s Prize Championship scheduled for Tema on Saturday, March 6.



Mr. Kwadwo Antwi Boateng, the General Manager of the Club who disclosed this in an interview with the GNA at Tema on Monday, said about 70 professionals and amateur golfers were expected to participate in the one-day 18-Hole Scratch competition which was being sponsored by Voltic Ghana Limited.



He said the competition would be played in accordance with the rules of the World Golf governing body and the local rules of the Tema Golf Club.



Mr. Boateng named some of the golfers who had registered for the competition as E.T. Mensah, Teye Lartey -Gberbie, Chris Aidoo, Dennis Etwi-Barimah, Felix Akuamoah, and Christopher Mbii.



The Ladies segment would have veteran golfer s such as Mona Myles-Lamptey, Florence Etwi-Barimah, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, and Margaret Owusu-Baah.



Francis Torgah, the O.A. Special champion will receive stiff opposition from other contenders Victor Brave –Mensah, E.K. Osei Kwame Ligb idi, and Vincent Torgah.



Three prizes will be awarded in each category whilst there would also be prizes for ‘The Longest Drive’ and The Nearest to the Pin’.



All the COVID-19 safety protocols including the washing of hands under running water, the wearing of face masks would be observed.



