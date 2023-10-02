7 major achievements of ET Mensah as Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the annals of Ghana's sporting history, one name stands out when it comes to the Sports Ministry is Enoch Teye Mensah, affectionately known as E.T. Mensah.



The late E.T. Mensah who died on October 1st, 2023 left an indelible mark on the nation's sporting landscape, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts alike.



Longest serving Sports Minister



E.T. Mensah's journey into the world of sports administration began in the early 1990s, a period marked by significant political and social change in Ghana. As the country transitioned to the Fourth Republic, E.T. Mensah was appointed as the first Sports Minister under the leadership of President Jerry John Rawlings.



His tenure, spanning January 1993 to January 2001 made him the longest-serving Minister of Youth & Sports which proved to be a transformative era for Ghanaian sports.



Introduction of the professional league system



One of E.T. Mensah's most notable contributions was the introduction of the professional league system in Ghana. At the time, the nation's football scene was primarily amateur, lacking the structure and financial stability that professional leagues offer.





E.T. Mensah's vision changed all that. Under his leadership, players and coaches began to earn monthly salaries, and clubs started paying transfer fees. This transformation not only raised the quality of Ghanaian football but also provided economic opportunities for athletes and stakeholders in the industry.



Keep Fit Clubs



Another enduring aspect of E.T. Mensah's legacy was his commitment to fitness and community engagement. During his tenure, he introduced the concept of "Keep Fit" clubs across the country.





These clubs encouraged Ghanaians to stay physically active by working out during the weekends. Beyond fitness, the Keep Fit clubs also promoted communal labour and cleanliness in society, instilling a sense of responsibility and unity among citizens.



Construction of a hostel for the national team



E.T. Mensah's passion for improving the conditions of Ghana's national teams was also evident during his time as Sports Minister. Prior to his appointment, national teams like the Black Stars had been sleeping in classrooms during training camps.





Determined to provide better facilities, E.T. Mensah successfully lobbied the government to build a 24-apartment residence for the national team in Winneba. This facility served as the home for the Black Stars and amateur teams for several years until the establishment of the Ghanaian Soccer Center of Excellence by the Football Association.



Winning of the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup



It was during the tenure of the former Accra Mayor that Ghana's male Under-17 soccer team, the Black Starlets won the FIFA World Cup in 1995.



The success of the 1995 Black Starlets not only brought glory to Ghana but also showcased the nation's ability to produce and nurture young football talent.



E.T. Mensah's role as Sports Minister during this period was instrumental in ensuring that Ghana's youth football development program received the attention and support it deserved.



The 1995 Black Starlets squad paved the way for the likes of Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng, Michael Essien and the like.



Contributions to Hearts of Oak



E.T. Mensah's achievements extended to Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's most prominent football clubs, were also significant, further solidifying his status as a sports icon. E.T. Mensah played for the club's youth side Auroras during his active days after he was poached from the Eagles club. When he later became a sports minister played a key role in Hearts of Oak's success at the 2000 CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup.



Achievements in Boxing



It was during the era of E.T. Mensah that Ghana's amateur boxing peaked. The country won a resounding 4 medals at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Lightweight boxer, Raymond Narh won gold with James Tony, Charles Adamu and Moyoyo Aloryi winning bronze medals. He also played a big role in Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey's exploits on the world stage and with other Ghanaian notable boxers.





