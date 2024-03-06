67th Independence Day observed at KIA and regional airports

Aviation of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: GACL

Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations held on March 6, 2024 was observed at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and all the regional airports.



Passengers were treated to a lot of activities such as cultural displays, distribution of chocolates and patriotic songs on the public address systems in the terminals.



The activities, which caught the attention of passengers, threw the terminal into a state of frenzy with an array of assorted Made-in-Ghana drinks that stirred and excited passengers.



Staff on duty were also spotted in their traditional outfits waving miniature Ghana flags which added to the atmosphere.



The objective of this initiative is to promote Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world.











