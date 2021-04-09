6 para-athletes to camp for Tokyo 2020 Games

Other Sports of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has invited six top para-athletes for camping at Cape Coast in the Central Region, in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.



The camping would commence from today and end on May 2, 2021.



A letter signed by Mr. Peter Adjei, General Secretary of the NPC said the camping was part of the planned pathway towards Ghana’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.



He said the NPC was working tirelessly to arrange for the para-athletes to take part in the Paris Grand Prix in June.



According to him, only five slots were available for the competition, adding that the fifth slot must go to a female.



The selected national para-athletes who are to report are Zinabu Issah (Discuss/Shot Putt (F55), Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe (100m F54), Felix Acheampong (800m/1500m (T54), Patrick Yaw Obeng (800m/1500m T54), Mclean Atsu Dzidzienyo (200m/400m (T53), Yusif Amadu -High Jump (T42) and Emmanuel Anum Sowah – Coach.



Mr. Samson Deen, President of the NPC Ghana said every effort would be made to make the para-athletes have a sound mind and the motivation and inspiration to perform well.



He said Ghana was hopeful of winning medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.