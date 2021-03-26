6-goal hero Patrick Akese eyes DOL top-scorer prize

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Nzema Kotoko top striker Patrick Akese has set his sights on winning the top scorer award in the ongoing National Division One League.



Akese Akese has been buoyed by his goal-scoring heroics last weekend as his side pummeled Star Madrid in a massive home win.



The young striker netted all goals for his side in a 6-2 win. Akese’s double hat trick has etched his name into the history books of Ghana Football and the player has shared his joy at recording such a feat.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM’s Division One League Review Show, Akese revealed how ecstatic he was about the outstanding record he’s chalked.



“I am very happy and I feel very proud I was able to score 6 goals. Before the game, I didn’t dream of something like that. And to be able to score such high number of goals in a single game makes me happy,” he told Silver FM.



Patrick Akese says he’s drawing inspiration from the feat to push to do more on the field to help himself to the apex of the scorers list as well as his side climb up the Zone 2 standings.



“We didn’t start the season well, we had issues with management which have been cleared. As it stands,



We want to improve on our position on the table,” Akese revealed.



“I also want to win the top scorer award. Currently, I am on 8 goals after scoring 6. The top scorer is on 12 and I believe that if I keep working hard and score more, I will usurp him by the end of the season,” he added.



Prince Kwabena Owusu of promotion-chasing Bibiani Gold Stars currently sits top of the scoring charts in Zone 2 and overall in the Division One League.