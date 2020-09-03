Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

5th Anniversary: Ghanaians pay tribute to legendary coach CK Gyamfi

The late oach CK Gyamfi

Ghanaian sports-loving fans have eulogized Charles Kumi Gyamfi on the 5th anniversary of his passing.



Legendary Ghanaian coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi passed away at the age of 86 on 2nd September 2015 at the Cocoa Clinic in Accra and today marks the 5th anniversary of his death.



He played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and also had the opportunity to play in Germany.



CK Gyamfi captained the Black Stars before he was sent for his coaching course in Germany.



He returned to coach Ghana and guided the Black Stars to three Africa Cup of Nations triumph- 1963, 1965 and 1982, becoming the first coach to win the continent’s showpiece three times.



On the 5th anniversary of the death of the legendary coach Ghanaians have paid glowing tribute to him:





On This Day,Sept 2,2015,Charles Kumi Gyamfi,the 1st coach to win the AFCON 3 times passed away

He died at the Cocoa Clinic in Accra, Ghana at the age of 86.

CK Gyamfi captained Ghana before he coached the Black Stars and inspired them to the AFCON triumphs in 1963, 1965 and 1982. pic.twitter.com/vGqPlLLww4 — Ghana Sports Facts (@FreemanYeboa) September 2, 2020

