5000 athletes to benefit from YEA’s allowance package from 2021 – Sports Minister

Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports

Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports has disclosed that the Youth Employment Agency’s financial package for sportsmen and women will be extended to 4000 more people should the NPP win the 2020 elections.



YEA has enrolled close to 1000 athletes and footballers on the program with beneficiaries pocketing GHC500 monthly for the next six months.



The program was initially billed to serve as a stimulus package for the Covid-19 disruptions but Isaac Asiamah has revealed the government’s intention to extend it beyond the six months. Asiamah announced that the government will invest more in Ghanaian athletes with an extra 4000 athletes being enrolled on the scheme.



“Next year, we will take it to 5000 athletes. Every month people will get something small to take care of themselves. It has never happened before. Nana Addo cares about sports and God bless him. Not only has he done Free SHS but has also extended it to the sports industry”.



Prior to Asiamah’s arrival, there attrition rate at the Ministry of Youth and Sports was at an all-time high.



In the eight years of the NDC government, eight persons served as minister.



However, in the last three years, Asiamah has been the only occupant of that seat and he has attributed it to the support and inspiration from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the president’s commitment to the development of Ghana sports has made his work slightly easier and better.



“He has made my work easier and more convenient as a Sports Minister. He has given me the support and motivation to be a successful minister “.





