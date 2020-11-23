Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5 things learnt from GPL matchday two

Asante Kotoko SC

Matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League was honoured across all match centres in Ghana with Emmanuel Clottey’s last-minute freekick equalizer for Berekum against Asante Kotoko being the most topical subject in the media space today.



Accra Great Olympics, Techiman Eleven Wonders, and Dreams FC recorded their first victories of the new campaign.



Gladson Awako and Joseph Esso registered their claim on the top scorer award with a brace each over the weekend.



GhanaWeb looks at 5 things we learned from this weekend's round of matches.



Goran Barjaktarevic lost his head:



The appointment of Serbian trainer Goran Barjaktarevic as head coach of Legon Cities was terminated by the management of the club after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat to city rivals Accra Great Olympics on Friday, November 20, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This follows their 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at home on matchday one despite the mass investment the club has done in the transfer market before the start of the season.



Goran won three, drew eight, and lost six games after overseeing 17 games as the head coach of Legon Cities.



Consistency from the attackers:



It was an improved performance from the attackers as compared to what we saw on matchday one.



Kwame Poku, Prince Okraku, and Diawisie Taylor scored for the second successive time in the league.



Gladson Awako, Joseph Esso, Emmanuel Clottey, Benjamin Tweneboah, and Yahaya Mohammed were all on the socred sheet for their respective clubs on matchday two.



Home invincibility:



Out of the eight games that have been played so far on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, no away team was able to win a game.



A similar incident happened on matchday one as the home invincibility in the Ghanaian league continues.



Ashantigold has a chance to remedy that when they travel to the Accra Sports Stadium to face giants Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, November 24.



Reality check is setting in for Asante Kotoko fans:



Two games without a win for Asante Kotoko is sending a message to the Porcupine fans who before the start of the season thought that the mass player recruitments they did will give them a juicy start.



Asante Kotoko is yet to win a game despite taking the lead in their two games against Techiman Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea respectively.



Signing ten new players will not get you instant results and the fans must come to terms with that reality.



Inter Allies is yet to recover from Adebayor's departure:



Inter Allies is yet to fill the void created by the departure of their talisman and top scorer Victorien Adebayor.



Though the game is in its early days yet, Inter Allies' inability to score a single goal after two games in 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League has been a major concern for some football pundits after matchday two.



Victorien Adebayor scored 12 goals out of the 22 goals Inter Allies scored in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

