Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

5 things learnt from GPL matchday eight

Kwame Poku scored a brace in Asante Kotoko's 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals

Matchday eight of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League was honoured across all match centres in Ghana with Fabio Gama's performance against Liberty Professionals being the most discussed subject in the media space today.



Legon Cities, Ashanti Gold, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders, Berekum Chelsea, and Medeama were the winners of matchday eight.



Kwame Poku has staged his claim for the golden boot award with a brace against Liberty Professionals.



GhanaWeb looks at 5 things we learned from this weekend's round of matches.



Accra Hearts of Oak lacks consistency:



Accra Hearts of Oak is yet to stage a claim on the league trophy as they are yet to get a back to back win.



The Phobians have won three games after matchday eight of the ongoing season but the worry has been about the team's inability to build a momentum in the ongoing season.



Accra Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 drawn game at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Stadium by Elmina Sharks after thumping then league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium a week ago.



Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has said on different occasions that they can't challenge for the league trophy without consistent wins and they are yet to do that.



Asante Kotoko scores the first two goals in a single game:



Scoring goals had been a major headache for Asante Kotoko fans and the club's' hierarchy but the playing body gave a perfect response after scoring more than a goal in a single game for the first time in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 on matchday eight of the ongoing season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, January 11, 2021.



Home invincibility:



Out of the nine games that were played on matchday eight of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, Ashanti Gold was the only away side to have secured the maximum three points.



The Miners' 2-1 win over Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 2021 made them the only away side to have won a game on this matchday.



Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders, Berekum Chelsea, and Medeama won their respective games as home teams.



Legon Cities had their first win of the season:



Legon Cities recorded their first win of the season after pipping WAFA by a lone goal.



Joseph Adjei's scored the only goal of the game through the penalty spot to secure all three points for the home side.



The club now lies 17th on the league table after securing their first win of the season.



Legon Cities yet to score from open play:



After matchday eight of the ongoing season, Legon Cities is the only club that is yet to score a goal from open play.



Legon Cities have scored just three goals which were all obtained from the penalty spot.



They however have a goal deficit of five after scoring three goals and conceding eight.