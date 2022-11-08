5 players whose exclusion from Otto Addo's 26-man World Cup squad will shock Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Per the FIFA regulations, every competing country in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has a deadline of November 14 to name his final 26-man squad for the tournament.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, named a 55-man provisional squad and as such, 29 players will be dropped when the final list is named on November 14, 2022.



However, 3 countries- Japan, Costa Rica, and Brazil have already named their final squads for the tournament due to start on November 20.



The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.



They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



Ahead of the much anticipated final Black Stars 26-man squad for the 2022 Mundial, GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun looks at 5 players whose exclusion from the squad will be a big shock to Ghanaians.



Alidu Seidu







He is the most versatile defender who was named in the provisional squad and has been consistent in the French League One for Clermont Foot 63.



The 22-year-old has been one of the consistent names in the Black Stars since Otto Addo was confirmed as the permanent coach and was one of the brightest players for Ghana in the Kirin Cup.



Alidu Seidu will be hoping to make his first World Cup appearance in Qatar but his exclusion in the final squad will be a huge loss to Ghanaians.



Majeed Ashimeru







He is in the form of his life in the Belgium Pro League for giants Anderlecht and has been one of Ghana's favourites in the year under review.



His exclusion from the World Cup playoff game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria when Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan went on social media to complain about the decision to leave Majeed Ashimeru out.



Majeed Ashimeru is currently in a good form and his exclusion from the final squad might steer another controversy on social media and in the traditional media space.



Salis Abdul Samed







Believed to be the best Ghanaian defensive midfielder after Thomas Partey because of his incredible performance for RC Lens in the French League One.



22-year-old Salis Abdul Samed got his maiden Ghana call-up after being named in the 55-man provisional squad and he inspires confidence among many Ghanaians and the public will not react well if he doesn't make the squad.



He is the player many believe can give Ghana the ultimate balance in midfield alongside Thomas Partey.



Joseph Paintsil







Ghana's campaign in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon was a big disaster after the Black Stars failed to win a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco.



However, Joseph Paintsil became the joy of the public alongside Alexander Djiku as he showed the quality he is made of with the few minutes he was given by coach Milovan Rajevac in the tournament.



He is currently the highest-scoring winger amongst all the players who have been named in the squad and it will also be a big shock if he doesn't make the final squad.



Kamal Sowah







He will be the only Black Stars player who will be playing in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



Kamal Sowah scored twice in the group stages to help Club Brugge become the first Belgium club to qualify for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.



He has been a long target for Ghana and wouldn't make sense to many if he is dropped him.



