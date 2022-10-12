5 players who could be surprises in Ghana’s provisional squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With Coach Otto Addo expected to name Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, GhanaWeb takes a look at some players who could be surprise inclusions in Ghana’s team.



The 32 participating countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are expected to name their provisional squad of between 35 to 50 players for the tournament.



However, a week before the tournament, the national teams would be made to reduce their squad to 26 players.



Here are some players who could surprisingly make Otto Addo’s squad



Danlad Ibrahim



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has demonstrated why he deserves a place in coach Otto Addo’s squad after helping the Black Galaxies qualify for the CHAN tournament.



Danlad Ibrahim has gone through the ranks playing for Ghana’s u-17 and u-20 teams but is yet to make a debut for the Black Stars despite earning a few call-ups.



Patric Pfeiffer





The 6.4 feet tall central defender was part of 5 players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana but was never called to the Black Stars for their September matches.



The German-based Ghanaian footballer is a unique player who is good in the air, has an eye for goals and is good with areal duels.



Majeed Ashimeru





Despite missing Ghana’s World Cup playoffs to Nigeria as a result of injury, the Ghanaian midfielder is still yet to earn a call-up under coach Otto Addo.



Majeed Ashimeru has enjoyed a few games in the Belgian league and has been rated as one of the players who could make Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.



Although Ashimeru knows it would be tough to break into the squad after months away, the player revealed in an interview that he is ready to fight for a place on the national team.



Joseph Paintsil





The winger played in Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria as well as the AFCON 2021.



However, in Ghana’s recent matches in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, as well as friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, the Genk winger has been overlooked as a result of injuries.



Joseph Paintsil will add more competition to Ghana’s attack, as he has demonstrated at club level.



Abdul Salis Samed





The Lens midfielder has been able to win the hearts of Ghanaian football fans with his performance in the French Lig Un.



Although there have been issues over why he has not honoured a Black Stars call-up yet, it appears the Ghana FA has been able to find an amicable solution.



The player could be a surprise inclusion in Ghana’s provisional squad for the World Cup.



JNA/BOG