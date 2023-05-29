5 outstanding players who set 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on fire

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some attributes of key players are consistency and crucial contribution to the success of club and country. It is no doubt that the betPawa Premier League has seen top-notch performances from some outstanding players who continue to give the league the excitement it needs.



With two games left to climax the season, GhanaWeb looks at five players who have proven to be the best, having been consistent and playing an integral role for their respective clubs since the league commenced on September 9, 2022.



Vincent Atingah



Atingah has been the most consistent defender in the Ghana Premier League since he returned to Ghana and joined Medeama SC in 2020. The former Hearts of Oak man is in his last season with the yellow and mauve lads and leads the club on the top scorer’s chat as well as the defender with the most goals in the season with 11 goals.



Atingah has a good command over his backline, supports the team to surge forward and also tracks back to provide a shield for the team.



Sampson Eduku



The lethal forward has been outstanding for Tamale City in his debut season. With 14 goals to his credit, the former Karela United forward sits second on the scorer’s chart and has been the livewire for Tamale City.



Eduku continues to show his prowess in front of goal with his mobility, pace and skill, which makes him one of the finest to watch this season.



Issa Kuka



Issah is a very versatile player who operates from both wings and also plays as a centre-forward. Often deployed in an attacking midfield role, the 21-year-old has 11 goals in 23 games for Real Tamale United in his debut season after he joined on loan from Hearts of Oak.



Described as the best in his role, Issa combines finesse, flair, and his ability to break through defences, making him one of the outstanding talents.



Salifu Samari



Since joining Accra Lions in 2021 from division-one league side, Young Apostles, Salifu has gained prominence in the league after scoring nine goals and providing two assists between January and March, earning him the GPL Player of the Month for February.



Salifu plays as a central midfielder and can operate from the number 10 role in most cases. He has made 25 appearances for Accra Lions, making him the midfielder with the most goals. He has been touted as one of the finest to watch this season.



Jonathan Sowah



Jonathan is very new to the Ghana Premier League but has settled in Medeama from division-two side Danbort FC. The forward has scored ten goals in 19 games for the Tarkwa-based side.



Quite unusual for a player to explode in his first season from a lower-tier side, but the narrative has taken a different twist as Jonathan is six goals behind top scorer Abednego Tetteh with 16. His strength, power and shooting abilities have made him a top forward for most defenders to handle.



LSN/KPE