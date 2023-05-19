5 long-serving goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transferring a goalkeeper to another club overseas is quite unusual in Ghana, which means most would have to spend years playing on the local scene.



However, the number of footballers who leave the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures is higher than the goalkeepers who do the same.





The last two seasons, the Ghana Premier League has seen former Asante Kotoko duo, Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah leave for Moldova and Ethiopia respectively but comparatively, footballers who leave on loan deals or secure permanent contracts outside Ghana is more every season.





The transition mostly has to do with crossing paths to other clubs in the Premier League or extending their contract with their present clubs.





Ghanaweb looks at five goalkeepers who have served on the local scene for long.





Joseph Addo



The 32-year-old Aduana Stars captain has been with the ‘Ogya’ boys since 2016 but made his Premier League debut for Sekondi Hasaacas in 2010 before the side got relegated the same year. Addo is the oldest and the most experienced goalie in the local scene presently. Having spent thirteen years playing in Ghana, Addo has also featured for Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko before finally joining two-time Ghana champions Aduana Stars. He was part of Ghana’s 2009 U-20 team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt which also earned him a call-up to join the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt in 2018. He has one Premier League title to his credit and could earn his second if Aduana Stars maintain their spot with four games left to spare.





Eric Ofori-Antwi



The former U20 shot stopper is enjoying his twelfth season in the Ghana Premier League making him the longest serving goalie. Ofori Antwi first signed for Amidaus Professionals in 2012 before he went on feature for Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Legon Cities and currently with Hearts of Oak. Ofori Antwi is still rated among the best which never came as a fluke when he was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the 2013 U-20 Africa Youth Championship in Algeria and also played an integral role when Ghana played third in the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Turkey the same year. He has seen less playing this season but makes a great impact when he mounts the post for the Phobians.





Danlad Ibrahim.



The Asante Kotoko skipper first joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2016 as a teenager from Sunyani but had to switch to Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal on loan deals to gain more exposure and build his confidence. Also, the goalkeeping department of Kotoko had the ever-present Felix Annan, Kwame Baah and Razak Abalora who joined later. His early days at Kotoko under the auspices of goalkeeper’s trainer Issa Najau saw Danlad become the youngster goalie at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, mounting the post for Ghana. From there, he rose through the ranks to feature for the U-20, U23 and the Black Stars where he was named in the final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At age 20, Danlad won for himself the Golden Glove during the 2020 WAFU Zone -B U-20 Tournament, U-20 AFCON a year later and was named the Goalkeeper of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards in 2021.





Prince Asempa



After being scouted by Bechem United's goalkeeper's coach Eddy Ansah, Asempa joined the Bechem United Academy in 2015–2016. He was promoted to the senior team in 2016 as the club's second goalkeeper and he made his debut during the 2016 Ghana Premier League. Asempa, 23, made 50 appearances for the Hunters during his six years stay before joining Karela United in February 2022. In 2016, Asempa was the first-choice goalkeeper of the Ghana national U-17 team and made his debut in March 2016 during the 4-nations tournament in Namibia which featured Germany. He helped Ghana to first-place finish after scoring 8–0 against Namibia and scoring their German counterparts 2–1. At the end of the tournament, he was adjudged the best goalkeeper and also had an FA Cup title to his belt when Bechem United won it in 2017. Presently with Karela United, Asempa has featured in 14 games, conceded 15 with 5 clean sheets.





Richmond Ayi



Ayi made his debut for Techiman City in the 2016 Premier League before he moved to West African Soccer Academy (WAFA) a year later after Techiman City suffered relegation. He stayed with WAFA for three years before switching to join Hearts of Oak in 2020. Having served in the Premier League since 2016, Ayi played for the Ghana U-23 national team from 2018 to 2019 and was also a member of the squad that featured for Ghana at the 2019 African U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt. Ayi, 23, was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the treble in the 2021/23 season, picking up the league title, FA Cup and President Cup.





LSN/OGB