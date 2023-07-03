5 footballers who visited Africa for the summer holidays

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a tiring nine months of action with their various clubs in Europe, most of these players take turns visiting the second-largest continent (Africa) to enjoy their summer holidays.



Most of these players trace their roots to Ghana, Mali, Tanzania, Central Africa Republic, Congo, and Nigeria among others.



Most of these players may have either left Africa at a young age after birth and will visit to see families and friends, others visit to support the less privileged through their parental lineage and others do so to visit the beautiful tourist sites and share memorable moments with fans.



GhanaWeb takes a look at 5 players who visited some countries during their off-season break in Europe.



Memphis Depay



The Dutch-born Ghanaian arrived with Holland teammate and AS Roma star Georginio Wijnaldum on Sunday, June 25.



Depay and Wijnaldum visited a boxing gym in Accra, where the duo interacted with aspiring boxers and young children in the area.



The former Manchester United attacker donated funds to the gym for renovation after spending some good time at the arena.



The former Liverpool midfielder was born to Surinamese parents in Holland but was raised by a Ghanaian father.



Kingsley Coman Tanzania



Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been spotted on a beach in the Eastern African nation of Tanzania as he enjoys his holiday.



Coman, who narrowly missed out on winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, played a vital role in securing Bayern's 11th consecutive Bundesliga title during the 2022-23 season.



Following the conclusion of the campaign, the versatile winger has taken the opportunity to relax and recharge before the upcoming season.



Additionally, the Frenchman generously gifted Bayern jerseys to the locals during his visit.



Bukayo Saka



The Arsenal star of Nigeria descent, Bukayo Saka arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, May 31 for holidays.



Saka played an integral for the Gunners as they finished second in the Premier League behind eventual winners Manchester City and was eventually named London Football Awards Men's Young Player of the Year 2023.



Born to Nigerian immigrants in the United Kingdom, Saka’s visit isn’t just a casual holiday but reports said he met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



Alejandro Balde



The FC Barcelona youngster is on holiday with his brother Edi Balde visiting the country of his father’s origin (Guinea-Bissau). There he was given a hero’s welcome at the airport,on Monday, June 26 as he visits his family.



Balde was catapulted to global stardom this season, winning a starting spot in the Barcelona line-up in late 2022. His rise has been dramatic, and he made his debut for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



He also met with the President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo where he presented the leader with a Barcelona jersey.



Kehrer



West Ham United star Thilo Kehrer paid a visit to his mother's village in Burundi as footballers continue to enjoy their break. The 26-year-old defender was born in Tubingen, Germany, to a German father and a Burundian mother.



Kehrer was impressive for the Hammers as he featured in 27 league games, helping the team to avoid relegation from the Premier League.



He has the Kehrer Foundation in Burundi which supports the less fortunate in the country.



LSN/OGB