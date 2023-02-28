5 football stars whose body transformation will shock you

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Physical transformations amongst humans are a natural phenomenon but some individuals put extra work into ensuring that they get the physique they desire.



While some go through surgery to get their desired physical appearance, others like footballers and athletes in general use the gym and proper dieting to get their preferred body.



Today we look at five footballers whose body transformation have become a motivation for many young footballers who want to work hard in the gym to have the edge over their opponents in physical battles.



Adama Traore - Wolves



The 27-year-old Spanish international has the biggest physical transformation in this article.



Adama is known for his quick pace and dribbling skills and has modelled his game around his huge figure which makes it difficult for defenders to handle him when he has the ball at his feet.



Unlike a picture of him which was taken during his time at Barcelona's academy at the age of 17, Adama currently looks like someone who can battle it out Hollywood's The Rock.





Top 7 amazing body transformations of Football players ????????

Thread ????????



1. ADAMA TRAORE pic.twitter.com/OWdrdWwfIe — Ololade Not Asake???????? (@iconic_sage1) February 23, 2023

The Portuguese legend has often told his stories of how his teammates and coaches at Manchester United used to mock him about how lanky he was with the nickname lanky winger.Ronaldo said he vowed to work hard in the gym to improve his physical appearance because of the trolls and now he is one of the most admirable footballers in terms of physique."I put it in my mind that my body can improve. With dedication and hard work in the gym I improved a lot on that – at the end of the day it’s down to the person’s mindset," Ronaldo said.The PSG defender was also one of the players who had the baby face look during their early days and he was also lanky with no muscles and tattoos.For Ramos, his first official photo as a Real Madrid player tells his story of how he has been able to transform his body to get the six packs and muscles he has today.The 36-year-old former Spanish international now has a physique that can easily get him a job in the modeling industry.King Zlatan as he prefers to be called comes 4th on our list as he has also been able to build his stature to complement his height to turn himself into the giant he is today.Zlatan during his days at Ajax, Inter, and Barcelona was a lanky striker but the Swedish star started building is muscles when he joined AC Milan following his departure from La Liga in 2010.The Barcelona striker despite admitting to working hard in the gym credited his physical transformation to his nutritionist wife Anna.Through his diet, as well as rigorous training regime, he is now the perfect specimen.“We changed our diet step by step, first cutting out sweets and then milk. Cows' milk and soya milk isn't good for me. Almond milk and rice milk are OK. I don't really drink alcohol, either. Maybe wine but only sometimes, "Lewandowski explained.