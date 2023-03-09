5 World Cup stars who are likely to be excluded from Chris Hughton’s squad for Angola games

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton is expected to name his first call-up in the coming days ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.



The Black Stars will host 2010 AFCON host nation Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before traveling to Luanda for the reverse fixture.



The game has been fixed for Monday, March 27, 2023, and will take place at Estadio 11 de November.



New faces are expected to be in the team when Chris Hughton names his squad and their presence will come at the cost of old members of the squad.



GhanaWeb looks at five players who could miss the game



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing 2022/2023 German football season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian international twisted his leg in training on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a scan by the Freiburg University Hospital.



Kofi-Kyereh would be left out of the squad, not because of his performance in the ongoing season but because he is unavailable for call-up.



Danlad Ibrahim



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper made the cut for the Black Stars' World Cup squad announced by Otto Addo.



Though he earned his call-up partly because of his performance in the Ghana Premier League, Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori’s injuries made it easier for him to be selected.



Jojo Wallacott is back and is playing for Charlton Athletic and that pushes Danlad to 5th in the pecking order because Richard Ofori who also missed the World Cup through injury is back.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



The former Accra Hearts of Oak forward justified his inclusion in the Black Stars World Cup squad in the friendly game against Switzerland but never kicked a ball in Qatar.



Afriyie Barnieh currently plays in the Swiss Super League for FC Zurich but hasn't played for his new club yet since making the switch from the Phobians in January 2023.



Afriyie Barnieh's lack of game time might cost him a place in the Black Stars against Angola with the likes of Joseph Paintsil set to return.



Tariq Lamptey



The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is likely to miss the Angola games after picking up injury in his team's 4-0 home win over West Ham United.



Though Ghanaians were concerned about Tariq Lamptey's injury, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has described the injury of the defender as a minor knock.



Alidu Seidu



Another youngster who proved his worth to Ghanaians in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is now considered to be part of the new generation in the current Black Stars setup.



The defender got injured in Clermont Foot’s game against Lille in the French League One.



Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has successfully undergone surgery following a meniscus injury and is currently recovering and might not be fit in time for the Angola game.



Author: Joel Eshu



JE/KPE