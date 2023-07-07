5 Ghanaian footballers who are giving back to society through their foundations

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

‘Giving they say is better than receiving’ since it is morally good to support or give back to society in whatever way possible.



The decision to set up or establish foundations comes with the aim of reducing societal problems and also creating an avenue for the less fortunate to have a reason to smile.



Over the past few years, there have been some past and current Ghanaian footballers who through their success in local and international football are taking up a lot of philanthropic work across the nation.



Though it does not come as an easy task seeing to the basic needs of society and individuals, it requires commitment, dedication, and the heart of serving to get going.



GhanaWeb looks at five Ghanaian footballers who have set up foundations and are changing the lives of people and societies through their hard work.

Asamoah Gyan



The former Ghanaian international has been lauded by all for his work on and off the field in Ghana. His Asamoah Gyan Foundation stimulates action for change among the vulnerable and needy members of marginalized society.



Gyan through his foundation has supported various organizations, and individuals and also paved the way for young and promising boxers into the limelight through the Baby Jet Promotions where he manages boxers including John Laryea who competes in the Featherweight division.

Bernard Morrison



The Young Africans attacker has the Bernard Morrison Foundation which is focused on giving hope to the less privileged and the needy in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Western region at large.



The BM3 Foundation is committed to the education, health, and solidarity of the youth in the region where he has undertaken projects and initiatives. The Ghanaian international is hugely admired in the Western Region and its surrounding communities for his act of kindness to people.



Mark Adu Amofah





The former Asante Kotoko and Ghanaian international has the AA Sports International which is aimed at providing quality sports and education, awareness, mentorship, sponsorships, and development opportunities for all children regardless of gender.



The US Army Veteran through his foundation has supported football clubs, schools, and other organizations by donating sports equipment to schools in Ghana and the United States.



With the slogan ‘Sports Equality for all children’, the foundation is keen on giving back to society and offering sports mentorship programs through sports conferences, workshops, and scouting to schools, and clubs among others.



Christian Atsu



The late Ghanaian international was a major funder of the Crime Check Foundation, an organization that supports convicts who are of questionable justice delivery. They also offer medical assistance to sick and old-aged prisoners. Atsu donates a huge amount of money to this foundation every year for its humanitarian activities.



The organization has worked closely with Atsu for over five years when he reached out to CCF after noticing the meanness in Ghana’s justice delivery system. The former Chelsea player paid for 143 prisoners to be released through the Petty Offenders Project under CCF and through the Ex-convict Reintegration Project, Atsu set up these prisoners with business and also donated to prisons in Ghana.

Michael Essien



The former Chelsea star and Ghanaian midfielder set up the Michael Essien Foundation which seeks to create opportunities and offer help to the underprivileged in his hometown Awutu Breku and other children all over Africa.



He has provided assistance to a lot of underprivileged people in the form of scholarships, health care, and in other forms. Knowing how valuable education is, Essien also has the ‘Reading Girls Initiative’ to encourage children to read. At age 40, Essien now works as a youth coach with Nordsjealland in Denmark.



