5 Ghana Premier League players Chris Hughton could have invited for Madagascar game

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Tuesday, May 30, Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton announced his final 24-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in June.



However, the list had no local player and this has brought conversations surrounding the exact words of Hughton when he was named as the new coach in February.



"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league," he said.



The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has been spotted in some match venues, with his most recent being the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, May29 when Kotoko played out a 1-1 draw with Karela United.



The Ghana Premier League can be criticized for its poor performance and low patronage but there is no doubt that some individual players have shown class and consistency and should merit a place.



Ghanaweb looked into five players who deserved a place in Chris Hughton’s team.



Vincent Atingah



Atingah has been the most consistent defender in the Ghana Premier League when he turned to join Medeama SC in 2020. The former Hearts of Oak is in his last season with the yellow and mauve lads and leads the club on top scorer's chart as well as the defender with most goals (11) this season.



Atingah has a good command over his backline, supports the team to surge forward and also tracks back to provide shield for the team.

Sampson Eduku



The lethal forward has been the standout player for Tamale City in his debut season. With 14 goals to his credit, the former Karela United man sits third on the scorer's chart and has been the life wire for the debutants.







Eduku continues to show his prowess in front of goal with his mobility, pace and skill which makes him a favorite for the Black Stars.







Michel Otou.



The Legon Cities skipper is one of the most versatile midfielders in the league who operates from the central midfield or defensive role. Often deployed in a defensive role, Otou has 6 goals in 26 games and is Legon Cities top scorer this season. Having played with the U-20 team from 2015-2017, Otou combines finesse, flair and his ability to strike from range makes him one of the best in his role.



Hafiz Konkoni



The Bechem United forward has been ever-present for his side this season and has contributed to 15 goals, scoring 14 with one assist in 24 games. Hafiz is not new to the Ghana Premier League, having featured for Bolga All Stars in 2017 before joining Bechem United for his first stint in 2018 where he scored 8 goals in 12 league matches, ending as the top scorer before the league cancelled due to the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association in June 2018. The trained teacher has strength, shooting power and pace to take on opponents.



Joseph Adoo.





The Aduana Stars goalie is the most experienced player, having spent thirteen years playing for Sekondi Hasaacas, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars. He is not new to the team as he got his first call-up in 2018 ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.



He has one premier league title to his credit and his performance this season has seen Aduana Stars sit second on the league log with the cleanest sheets (17).



LSN/KPE