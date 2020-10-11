Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

45th SWAG Awards: Kotoko captain scoops Footballer of the Year

Felix Annan receiving his award

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has been named the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Footballer of the Year (Local).



The Porcupine Warriors captain was awarded for his outstanding display in the year 2019.



He managed to shrug off competition from striker Shafiu Mumuni, formerly of AshantiGold, and former Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso.



Annan was instrumental for his club in CAF inter-clubs competitions and got a Black Stars call-up that year.



In 2019, Annan signed a three-year contract extension which keeps him at the club until 2023.



But he recently lost his No.1 position at the club with head coach preferring to start Ghana youth international Kwame Baah.



Annan could be tempted to force his exit with no signs of him returning in between the sticks for Kotoko when the Ghana Premier League starts next month.

