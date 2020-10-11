Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

45th SWAG Awards: Jordan Ayew named Male Footballer of the Year

Jordan Ayew with his SWAG award

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Male Footballer of the Year Award.



Ayew beat international teammates Thomas Partey, who recently signed for Arsenal from Atletico Madrid and China-based Mubarak Wakaso for the coveted gong.



For the 2019/20 season, he scored nine goals in the English Premier League to overtake ex-Ghana star Tony Yeboah as



He was also named Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award and Players’ Player of the Year.



His award was presented to him by Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku at the Black Stars camp base in Antalya, Turkey ahead of Monday's friendly against Qatar.



The ceremony took place at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

