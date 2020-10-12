45th SWAG Awards: Beauty, simplicity and innovation.

Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020
Source: SWAG Ghana
The 45th MTN SWAG Awards was held on Saturday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, coupled with beauty, simplicity and innovation.
The 1-hour television produced event was aptly simple as only 10 categories of the 2019 sports performers mounted the podium to receive their respective awards.
The other 17 earlier in the month were at special events decorated with their awards and citations which received heavy media mileage.
Top guests at the event included Supreme Court Judge Justice Tanko Amadu who represented the Chief Justice, Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah, CEO of MTN Mr. Selorm Adadevor, CEO of Ghana Gas Dr. B J Asante, Chief Patron H. E Amarkai Armarteyfio, top officials from Exim Bank, Goil and Startimes TV.
List of Winners below :
Hockey Player of the Year (Male) – Ernest Opoku
Female Hockey Player of the Year (Female) – Elizabeth Opoku
Athlete of the Year (Male) – Joseph Paul Amoah
Athlete of the Year (Female) – Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Coach of the Year (weightlifting) – Nii Otoo Larkyne
Professional Boxer of the Year – Richard Commey
Prospect of the Year – Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Amateur Boxer of the Year – Shakur Samed
Armwrestler of the Year (Male) – Derrick Kwakye
Armwrestler of the Year (Female) – Grace Mintah
Taekwondo Athletes of the Year – Henrietta Armah and Benson Adom Addo.
Footballer of the Year (Female) – Elizabeth Addo
Footballer of the Year – Jordan Ayew
Footballer of the Year (Local) – Felix Annan
Sports Personality of the Year – Para Athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe
SWAG Top Three Federations of The Year – Ghana Athletics, Ghana Armwrestling Ghana Weightlifting
The 45th MTN SWAG Awards produced by Perception Management International was live on Startimes TV, Adepa TV, Max TV, Kessben TV and others. SWAG Awards, the longest running award scheme in Ghana rewards top performing Sports men and Women over the year, and recognises the efforts of persons involved in Sports development. Source: www.swagghana.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.