45th MTN SWAG Awards slated for October 10

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced Saturday, October 10, 2020, as the new date for this year’s 45th MTN SWAG Awards.



The award ceremony which was originally scheduled for May 23, 2020, was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic which caused the cancellation of several international sporting activities.



The 2019 edition of the prestigious and longest-running awards event in Ghana will now be held at the plush Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra, where honours will be conferred on distinguished sportsmen and women who excelled in their various sporting disciplines in the year 2019.



General Secretary of SWAG, Charles Osei Asibey, speaking on a media engagement mentioned that measures have been put in place to bring all award winners to the limelight amid strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.



He indicated that “in the past, at the end of the event, journalists will highlight only on sports personality of the year and footballer of the year to the detriment of other sporting disciplines” so changes have been made to ensure that the awards are presented to the winners before the main event takes place.



He highlighted that the Association has plans to revamp the SWAG cup, yet there are some challenges.



“…unfortunately these days when we want to play SWAG cup, Club A will ask for 100,000, Club B will ask for 100,000 and there are other things you need to do, costs you need to bear so it has become so difficult to play the SWAG cup; We are packaging the swag cup,” he said.



He continued, “we have engaged two tertiary institutions and we’re seeking for scholarship for some of our needy members; We believe that you can’t just land on the job, you need quality and formal training. We are looking at the needy ones and at the appropriate time, we will do the announcement.”



The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will see 27 sports personalities being honoured.



At the launch of the Awards earlier in the year, President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah said the best five performing sports federations would be recognized.



They include weightlifting, rugby, athletics, badminton and arm-wrestling.



He hinted that special meritorious awards would be given to the national beach volleyball team, former international football star, Nii Odartey Lamptey, GOC General Secretary, Richard Akpokavie, former sports administrator, Oteng Aboagye and President of Cheetah FC/ Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, Abdul Haye Yartey.

