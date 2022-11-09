4 players who were unhappy with Black Stars treatment

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Playing for the senior national team has always been the dream of every player.



However, some players have had experiences that have made them give up on their dreams of playing at the international level.



Some Ghanaian players are not different from players who have given up on their hopes of achieving huge feats with the national team.



Here are four players who gave up on playing for the national team



Alfred Duncan



The Ghanaian midfielder announced his shock retirement from international football in May 2022 after being ignored from the Black Stars.



The 29-year-old took a decision to leave the Black Stars after experiencing ‘discrimination’ during his time with the Ghana Senior National Team.



Alfred Duncan, who made his debut for the Black Stars in 2012, only played 10 matches for the national team. He never represented Ghana in any international competition.



Bernard Mensah







Bernard Mensah took a temporary break from international football in 2020 and has never returned to the Black Stars.



The Turkey-based midfielder’s decision to take a break from international football came after he was left out of Ghana’s squad to face Sudan in a double-header of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Mensah tweeted that, ''I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now... thanks to all Ghanaians for their support.''



Bernard Mensah made his Black Stars debut in 2015 and played only five matches.



Majeed Waris







Despite making it to the 2014 World Cup with the Black Stars, Majeed Waris has not played at any AFCON tournament.



The French-based striker made his Black Stars debut in May 2012 and has played 32 matches with just 4 goals in the national team.



Following Ghana’s exit from the AFCON tournament which Waris was not part, the player took to social media to vent.



“Until we are not scared to do the right things, the value will always be the same,” Waris tweeted.



Jeffrey Schlupp







The English-born Ghanaian player has had a share of unfair treatment in the Ghana national team.



Jeffrey Schlupp made his debut for Ghana in 2011 and played 20 matches for the national team.



Despite his fine form at club level, which saw him win the Premier League with Leicester City, and going on to make about 200 appearances in the English Premier League, Schlupp has been considered a surplus in the Black Stars.



He was dropped from Ghana's final squad for the 2014 World Cup after playing in the final friendly against Netherlands.



Schlupp has been a member of the Black Stars for ten years but has yet to play for Ghana in an AFCON or World Cup.



JNA/BOG