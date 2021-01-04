Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

4-goal hero Lomotey excited with history-making feat

WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey

WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey is filled with joy following his double-brace that saw his side defeat Medeama SC 5-4 at the Sogakope Park on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.



Lomotey who was on fire grabbed a first-half hat trick before adding his 4th in the second half to become the first player in the Ghana Premier League to score 4 goals in a single game the 2020/21 season.



Following his historic feat, the WAFA forward has burst out with joy, sending warning signs to defenders with what he has under his sleeves.



“I’m very glad today. Scoring four goals in a single game in the Ghana Premier League is a wonderful achievement.



“It’s not an easy task but I have worked hard to do this and I’m happy to have done that today,” he told footballmadeinghana.com in an exclusive interview.



“I was pushed by my coach who kept encouraging me to score and that is the result. During our first game against King Faisal I scored a brace against King Faisal and have struggled to score again.



“But my coach always encourages me to score and guides me with techniques and strategies that could see me scoring and that motivated me to fire the goals in today’s game,” Lomotey added.



WAFA dominated the game in the opening 45 minutes as they went 4-0 after Lomotey scored a hat trick to add to a Godwin Agbevor 31st minute effort.



But, Medeama rallied after the break as Rashid Nortey scored a quick-fire brace after Abass Mohammed had reduced the deficit for the Mauves just around the hour mark.



Medeama were just a goal away from drawing level when Lomotey scored his 4th goal of the game, nine minutes from time but that did not stop Justice Blay from putting his name on the score sheet in the 87th minute.



The win has put WAFA in third place and just a point behind leaders Bechem United.

