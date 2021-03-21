4-day GFA Coaching Education training ends

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

A 4-day Coaching Education training organized by the Ghana Football Association has come to an end at the Ghana man Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram on Saturday.



The exercise was led and supervised by the Director of Coaching Education of Ghana FA Professor Joseph Mintah.



The course which began on Wednesday, March 17 ended on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with the GFA President gracing the occasion.



The seminar was to equip the instructors with the requisite skills and knowledge for the training of coaches in the upcoming GFA License D and C courses.



In all, 18 instructors including Maxwell Konadu, Abukari Damba, and Baba Nuhu Malam drawn from the 10 football regions took part in the seminar.



The programme was under the auspices of the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Bernhard Lippert.