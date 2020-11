Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

30 players get Black Princesses' call up

Black Princesses

Black Princesses Head Coach, Yusif Basigi, has invited a provisional squad of thirty players into the team to begin camping ahead of a friendly with the Moroccan U-20 female national team on November 26.



Players and officials of the team are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Thursday, November 19, and are scheduled to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.



The invited players are expected to report at 2 pm.



Below are the players who have been invited to camp:



Grace Baanwa



-Hasaacas Ladies FC







Kerrie McCarthy



-Kumasi Sports Academy







Cynthia Kolan



-Pearl Pia Ladies FC







Justice Tweneboah



-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC







Tedina Sekyere



-Dreams Ladies FC





Nina Norshie



-Valued Girls FC





Faustina Aidoo



-Hasaacas Ladies FC





Queenabel Amankrah



-Hasaacas Ladies FC





Cecilia Hagan



-Sea Lions Ladies FC





Evelyn Badu



-Hasaacas Ladies FC





Azumah Bugre



-Army Ladies FC





Jaqueline Owusu



-Dreamz Ladies FC





Suzy Dede Teye



-Ladystrikers FC





Peterson Kundock



-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC





Fuseina Mumuni



-Pearl Pia Ladies FC





Grace Acheampong



-Ashtown Ladies FC





Mukarama Abdullah



-Northern Ladies FC





Milot Abena Pokua



-Hasaacas Ladies FC





Doris Boaduwa



-Hasaacas Ladies FC





Rahama Jafar



-Northern Ladies FC





Lauratu Issaka



-Mfantseman Ladies FC





Faustina Akpo



-Berry Ladies FC





Joyce Larbi



-Kumasi Sports Academy





Abigail Tutuwa



-Prisons Ladies FC





Rafia Kulchire



-Hasaacas Ladies FC





Diana Antwi



-Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC





Comfort Yeboah



-Soccer Intellectuals FC





Sophia Dadzie



-Sea Lions Ladies FC





Selina Abalansa Soccer



-Intellectuals Ladies FC





Sandra Owusu Ansah



-Supreme Ladies FC

