3 years of no compensation - Ex-Kotoko driver cries for help

Former Asante Kotoko bus driver, Nana Berchie

Former Asante Kotoko bus driver, Nana Berchie has implored the newly constituted Board of Directors of the club to come to his aid after three years of no compensation after the accident incident.



In 2017, Asante Kotoko was involved in a road accident on their way back to Kumasi after honouring a Ghana Premier League against Inter Allies at the Tema Stadium.



The team bus collided with a mini truck on the Kumasi—Nkawkaw road.



The incident claimed the life of the club's deputy equipment officer, Kofi Asare whiles players and other officials sustained series of injuries.



According to him, he has become a burden on his family due to his current state which has restricted him from working.



“Due to what happened I am struggling financially. My wife has gone bankrupt now because she has spent all the resources looking after me. She has gone broke and now it is a big burden on me.” Nana Berchie said in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Otec FM.



“I am pleading with Kotoko to help me. I am ageing also. I’m not getting any younger so I am pleading with them to help me turn my life around," he added.



Ex-goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako and the coach who was in charge at the time, Steve Pollack have all expressed their disappointment in the Ghanaian giants for not compensating those who were involved in the gory accident.





