3 matches; 24 goals: Ghana’s record at 2024 Futsal AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has been knocked out of the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after conceding 24 goals in three matches in the group stages.



Ghana was placed in Group A at the tournament and came up against hosts Morocco, Zambia and Angola.



The team kickstarted the campaign with a 5-2 defeat to Zambia and lost 8-3 to the host nation, Morocco.



Their final group game on Monday, April 15, 2024, ended very disappointing, with Ghana losing 11-3 to Angola.



The team managed just eight goals across the three group-stage matches.



Ghana's group opponents, Morocco and Angola, who made it to the next round of the tournament, will face the leader and runner-up in Group B in the next round.



JNA/EK