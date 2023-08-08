3 key points from Otumfuo's speech at Prosper Ogum's unveiling

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum was officially unveiled as the new head coach of Asante Kotoko.



It was his second stint with the side, having left just a season after guiding the Porcupine Warriors to the league title in the 2020/21 betPawa Premier League.



Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after dissolving the Board and Management on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, appointed a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the affairs of the club ahead of the new season.



The four-member IMC has Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awura, a chartered accountant, James Kwasi Appiah, a former national coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who was at the unveiling made some key notes as GhanaWeb picked 3 key points from his speech.



Infrastructure development



The Patron touched on the importance of completing all projects at the Adako Jachie Training Complex and other on-hold infrastructure projects.



Salaries and bonuses



Otumfuo OseiTutu II also emphasized the need to clear all outstanding salaries and bonuses yet to be paid to the players and technical team.



Unity and Discipline



He stressed the need to stay united as one unit, urging every member of the team to stay disciplined as that is the only way to move the club forward and return the club to its glory days.





