3 Turkey-based Ghanaian female players confirm safety after deadly earthquake

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Following Monday morning's terrible earthquake in Turkey, three Ghana female players who are based in Turkey — Faustina Kyeremeh, Suzzy Dede Teye, and Priscilla Okyere — have affirmed they are safe.



Numerous people have lost their life in the tragic tragedy, which happened in the early hours of Monday.



Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie has stated that he is in good health, while ex-Black Stars attacker Christian Atsu has not been located despite suggestions that he may be buried under debris in Hatay.



The most recent developments include confirmations from Kyeremeh, Dede Teye, and Okyere that they are all safe inside the nation following the earthquake.



Atsu plays for the same team as Priscilla Okyere and Suzzy Teye Dede: the women of Hatayspor.



Faustina Kyereh plays Fenerbahce ladies on the other side.