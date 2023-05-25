2nd Giti Giti Classic Golf Championship set for Celebrity Course

Golf News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: Johnny Quartey, Contributor

The second edition of the prestigious Giti Classic Golf Championship is expected to tee off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region from Tuesday May 30th 2023 with over two hundred and fifty golfers gearing up for the golf competition.



The championship will be contested for in two categories namely the professional event and that of the hundred and fifty amateur golfers’ competition who will be honoring their competition on June 3rd on the same greens at the celebrity club.



The second Giti Classic golf championship which will last for a period of five days will commence with the professional division where over one hundred golfers are expected for compete for four days and will be played under the rules of the R & A, St Andrews and the local rules of Celebrity Golf Club.



Aside some notable Ghanaian names for the professional event, organizers have hinted that the championship will see the participation from West African sub region golfers namely Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Togo and the Ivory Coast.



The golf competition is being put together by Wonders Rising Stars Golf Academy with Giti Tyres Global Trading PTE Limited manufacturers of GT Radial tyres in Ghana as the main sponsors of the competition. Alphabetic City Home is supporting the golf championship with a special hole in one prize.



Speaking ahead of the golf tournament, the General Manager of Giti Tyres Wang Shu underscored the importance of sponsoring the golf competition as part of their social responsibility in building corporate environment for business and sports.



Following a successful first edition of the competition, Mr. Shu mentioned in an interview that his firm finds the game of golf as a vital tool in improving their relationship with many especially the business community. He therefore called on golfers both amateurs and professionals to prepare adequately well for the forth- coming second Giti classic golf championship and hope that the best will excel.



He mentioned that some attractive prizes including cash, trophies and products from Giti Tyres and others supporting firms will be presented at the closing ceremony.



The director of Rising Stars Golf Academy, John Mawuli Nyarko stated that feverish preparations underway to ensure a successful organization of the tournament and noted that on and off the course arrangement are being planned to make things very comfortable for golfers and patrons of the game during the tournament.



Mawuli Nyarko, also a professional noted that some distinguished guests will be present at the opening and closing ceremony of the second GITI Classic Golf championship.