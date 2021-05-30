26 African players who have won the UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Aside the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is by far the most prestigious football competition across the world - by virtue of its popularity and reach.



The pool of players participating means that an there is always a medley of playesr from across all continents represented on the field.



This adds to the UCL vibe as people across the world support nationals from their country who play in the league.



On May 29, 2021, the final of the 2020 / 2021 edition of the UCL took place in Porto with Manchester City facing Chelsea.



The African interests were squarely in Algeria (Riyad Mahrez of City) and Senegal and Morocco (Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech respectively of Chelsea).



In the end, Mendy in the Chelsea goal kept out Mahrez and all of City's attacking power to ensure that Thomas Tuchel's side emerged victorious - winning their second UCL. Ziyech on the other hand played a less prominent role in the win.



Below is a list of winners (countries, clubs and season)



26 - Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) : Chelsea FC, 2020 - 2021

25 - Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : Chelsea FC, 2020 - 2021

24 - Naby Keita (Guinea) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019

23 - Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019

22 - Sadio Mane (Senegal) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019

21 - Joel Matip (Cameroon) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019

20 – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : Real Madrid FC, 2017-2018

19 – Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

18 – Salomon Kalou (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

17 – Michael Essien (Ghana) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

16 – John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

15 – McDonald Mariga (Kenya) : Inter Milan 2009 – 2010

14 – Sulley Muntari (Ghana) : Inter Milan, 2009-2010

13 – Seydou Keita (Mali) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009, 2010-2011

12 – Yaya Touré (Côte d’Ivoire) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009

11 – Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – FC Barcelona, 2005-2006, 2008-2009, Inter Milan, 2009-2010

10 – Djimi Traoré (Mali) : Liverpool FC, 2004-2005

9 – Benni McCarthy (South Africa) : FC Porto, 2003-2004

8 – Samuel Kuffour (Ghana) : FC Bayern Munich 2000-2001

7 - Geremi Njitap (Cameroon) – Real madrid, 1999 -2000, 2001 -2002

6 - Ibrahim Tanko (Ghana) : Borussia Dortmund 1996-1997

5 – Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995

4 – Finidi George (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995

3 – Abedi Pelé (Ghana) : Olympique de Marseille, 1992-1993

2 – Rabah Madjer (Algeria) : FC Porto, 1986-1987

1 – Bruce Grobbelaar (Zimbabwe) : Liverpool FC, 1983-1984



