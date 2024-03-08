25,000 learners to be enrolled on the Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme - Sylvia Akwaboah

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sylvia Akwaboah, the Chief Executive Officer of Soccer for Dreamers, has launched another groundbreaking project which she says will go a long way to improve the skillset of many of Ghana’s youth.



Dubbed Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme, the goal according to Sylvia, is to build up students and the youth instead of tearing them down.



Speaking at the launch of the project at the British Council in Accra on Friday, March 1, Sylvia said “Ubuntu Equip Coaching seeks to support our youth in terms of complementary learning. We have been privy to the fact that youth unemployment is quite high in our nation. We are looking at 13 to 30 per cent of our youth being unemployed. And those who are even going into employment, we found out during our round table discussion with employers, we found out they are not prepared or not ready for the workplace" she said.



"We thought that we should bring a programme that seeks to target this problem right at its root. So, while we have our online academy that helps the youth in terms of building their CVs and interview skills going to the workplace, we thought we should bring complementary learning, personal development and leadership training right into our schools.”



Elaborating further on the fine details of the programme, Slyvia Akwaboah said the project is carefully curated to serve the needs of the youth right from the basic school through to the secondary and tertiary levels.



Courses such as communication skills, Time management, and financial literacy among many others will be taught with the hope of building the capacity of the youth that will sign up for the programme.



Aside from the launch of the initiative last Friday, there was also a training workshop for teachers from more than 20 schools to coach their students.



Slyvia Akwaboah also expects about 25,000 learners to be enrolled on the Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme.



The Ubuntu Equip Programme is one of the flagship initiatives by Soccer For Dreamers, which is a free educational initiative that seeks to transform, empower, and mould the next generation of African leaders.



The programme seeks to present all students with essential skills, fostering leadership attributes, financial literacy, time management, entrepreneurship, and civic responsibility.







