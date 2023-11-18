2026 World Cup qualifiers: We failed in our attempts to stop Majeed Ashimeru - Madagascar Coach

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe has admitted that his team failed in their attempts to stop Majeed Ashimeru after he was subbed on in the second half of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.



The Anderlecht man was subbed on and completely turned the game on its head as he solved Ghana’s ball progression issues and provided the link between attack and defence that was lacking.



His energy and surging runs eventually led to Inaki Williams scoring a 95th minute winner for Ghana to kick off their Group I games on a winning start.



Speaking after the game, the Madagascar coach was full of praise for the impact Majeed Ashimeru made in the game.



"We had the better chances and we hit the bar. But that is football; we missed our chance, and they scored theirs. I take responsibility because I am the coach. I take the blame for what happened,” Romuald Rakotondrabe said.



"In the first 45 minutes, we were able to challenge Ghana. In the second half, he brought Majeed Ashimeru, and that changed everything. I told the boys to stop him because he brought energy. We tried and tried [but it did not work]."