2026 World Cup qualifiers: I’m always under pressure to win matches - Chris Hughton ahead of Madagascar game

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton says he is always under pressure as head coach to win football matches all the time.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss is saying this ahead of the Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.



The first Group I qualifier is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17 in Kumasi.



Hughton has been under intense pressure with the Ghana Football Association reportedly plotting his sack ahead of the game tomorrow.



Speaking at the pregame press conference, he said he knows he’s always under pressure to win matches as a coach.



“The pressure that I am under as head coach and I am always under is to win football matches.



“We want to be able to win football matches and score lots of goals and concede none. This is heaven but we can’t always have that.



“What is important is to make sure that we win.”



The game will kick off at 4 pm Ghana time with the Black Stars looking to bounce back to winning ways after the back to back defeats to the US and Mexico.