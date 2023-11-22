2026 World Cup qualifiers: Chris Hughton under massive pressure after losing to Comoros

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton is currently under massive pressure after losing to Comoros.



Having opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers over the weekend with a win, Ghana were hoping to make it back-to-back wins.



The Black Stars recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium with Inaki Williams scoring a 95th-minute goal.



However, in the second Group I game, Ghana were stunned by a lone goal against Comoros at the Stade de Moroni.



Myziane Maolida's 43rd-minute goal sealed the three points for The Coelacanths.



The defeat leave Ghana at the 4th position in their group with just three points after two games.



Chris Hughton, who came under pressure after losing to Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games is now under pressure.



It is unknown if he will be retained for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



The former Premier League manager signed a 21-month deal in March earlier this year after Otto Addo left his role as the head coach of the Black Stars.



Ghana will resume their World Cup qualifiers in March next year.



At the moment, the Black Stars will prepare for the 2023 AFCON which will kick off from January 13 to February 11 2024.



The Black Stars who last won the AFCON in 1982 in Libya will hope to end the 41 years trophyless jinx next year.