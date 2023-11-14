2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are determined to win our first two matches - Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo has assured Ghanaians of the players' determination to open their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with double victories against Madagascar and Comoros.



The Black Stars will come up against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium and Comoros for the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.



Ahead of the match, Antoine Semenyo who returns to the Black Stars after missing out on the October call-ups, noted that the team will train hard to ensure they come out victorious in the matches.



“It's good to be back but it's two important games for us we need to make sure we win so come together and train and hopefully get two wins,” Antoine Semenyo told Sahara Football.



Ghana is hoping to pick one of the nine slots available for the African continent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



