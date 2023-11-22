2026 World Cup Qualifiers: 'Sack Chris Hughton' chorus as Comoros beats Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The chorus for the removal of coach Chris Hughton grew louder as Ghana faced a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Frustration and disappointment echoed among fans as they called for Hughton's dismissal following the unexpected loss.



Despite high expectations, the Black Stars failed to secure a victory in Moroni, falling three points behind Comoros in the group standings after two matches. The defeat intensified criticism of Hughton's coaching decisions, particularly his lineup choices and tactical approach.



The dissatisfaction among supporters was palpable, with many expressing their discontent on social media and other platforms.



Calls for a change in leadership gained momentum as fans voiced their concerns over Ghana's World Cup qualification prospects under Hughton's guidance.



The pressure on Hughton has reached a critical point, with the "Sack Chris Hughton" chorus resonating strongly within the football community.



As the debate over the coach's future intensifies, attention now turns to the Ghana Football Association's response and whether they will heed the calls for change to salvage the World Cup qualification campaign.



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton will be hoping to stay on and prepare the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast early next year.