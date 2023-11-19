2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mane brace fires Senegal to win over South Sudan as Tanzania edge Niger

Sports News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.goal.com

The bid to qualify for USA/Canada/Mexico by African teams continued on

Saturday with three matches being played.



WHAT HAPPENED? Three 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers were witnessed on

Saturday at different venues across Africa on a day that was a bit

quiet.



Bafana Bafana beat visiting Benin 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium as Hugo

Broos' men kicked off their qualification campaign on a promising

note.



Senegal then hosted South Sudan in Diamniadio while Niger welcomed

Tanzania in Marrakech on a day where draws were never recorded.



SENEGAL 4-0 NIGER



Senegal kicked off their bid to qualify for the World Cup with an

emphatic 4-0 victory over South Sudan in this Group B match at Stade

Me Abdoulaye Wade.



Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr opened the scoring for the

Teranga Lions in the first minute of the contest before Sadio Mane

doubled the home side's advantage five minutes later.



Lamine Camara beat the halftime whistle to make it three up for

Senegal before Mane completed his brace from the penalty spot 11

minutes after the break.



NIGER 0-1 TANZANIA



DR Congo-born Charles M'Mombwa grabbed the only goal of the match that

separated these two Group E teams at Stade de Marrakech.



M'Mombwa struck on 56 minutes to help Tanzania begin their World Cup

qualification campaign with victory.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal have taken an early lead in Group B which

also has DR Congo, Sudan, Togo, Mauritania and South Sudan.



The Teranga Lions' opponents know that Aliou Cisse's men could be

difficult to topple from now on.



Despite beating Niger, Tanzania are second in Group E behind leaders

Zambia in a group that also includes Morocco and Congo. Eritrea were

also in this pool but have pulled out of the tournament.



WHAT NEXT? Senegal would be hoping to make it two out of two when they

visit Togo in Lome on Tuesday.



The Taifa Stars now prepare for a tougher assignment when they host

Morocco at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Tuesday.