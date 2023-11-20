2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Comoros game will be tough - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, says the game against Comoros in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers will not be easy.



In the Black Stars' opener of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team laboured to secure a 1-0 win over the Barea at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday afternoon.



After a boring first half, the Black Stars came out in the second half rejuvenated and improved as Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams left it late in the 95th minute.



With the Black Stars scheduled to take on Comoros in the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Moroni, Hughton speaking after the win said it was important to secure the win but he hopes to see the same momentum in the second half against Comoros.



Everybody thinks the Comoros game will be an easy game for sure not the pitch we will play on will be a difficult pitch they are used to playing on it," he said.



"All you look for is to get some momentum from this. We all hope that the momentum from the second half will be taken into Comoros," he added.



Kick off for the game has been scheduled at 19:00GMT.