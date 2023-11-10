You are here: HomeSports2023 11 10Article 1878350

Sports News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to open camp next week in Accra ahead of Madagascar and Comoros games

The Black Stars will open camp next week ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.

The former Premier League manager Chris Hughton has released a 25-man squad for the opening two World Cup qualifying games.

The players are expected to report to camp after this weekend fixtures for their respective clubs.

Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before facing Comoros at the Moroni Stadium on November 21, 2023.

It’s noteworthy captain Andre Ayew has made a return to the squad despite being unattached. Meanwhile, Jojo Wollacot, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Sulemana who have been out of the national team due to injuries are back to the team.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey will miss the qualifiers due to an injury setback.

Below is the 25-man squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

LAWRENCE ATI-ZIGI

JOSEPH WOLLACOTT

RICHARD OFORI

DEFENDERS:

ALIDU SEIDU

DENIS ODOI

GIDEON MENSAH

ABDUL FATAWU HAMID

KASIM ADAMS

NICHOLAS OPOKU

DANIEL AMARTEY

ABDUL MUMIN

MIDFIELDERS:

BABA IDRISSU

MAJEED ASHIMERU

ABDUL SAMED SALIS

EDMUND ADDO

MOHAMMED KUDUS

ANDRE AYEW

WINGERS:

OSMAN BUKARI

JOSEPH PAINSTIL

ERNEST NUAMAH, JORDAN AYEW

KAMALDEEN SULEMANA

FORWARDS:

INAKI WILLIAMS

ANTOINE SEMENYO

JONATHAN SOWAH

