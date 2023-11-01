2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Referee Bouh Abdel Aziz from Mauritania to officiate Ghana’s game against Comoros

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s bid to make it to a fifth FIFA World Cup tournament will commence next month.



During the November international break, the Black Stars will play against Madagascar and Comoros.



Ahead of the games, CAF has appointed the referees that will be handling the two games.



In a communique from the Ghana FA, it has indicated that the referee selected by CAF to officiate the Comoros game is Referee Bouh Abdel Aziz from Mauritania.



“Bouh Abdel Aziz from Mauritania has been appointed as referee for the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Comoros and Ghana.



“The 31-year-old will be assisted by Diba Hamedine (Assistant I), Youssef Mohamed Mahmoud (Assistant II), and Diou Moussa Alassane (Fourth referee). Efong Nzolo Jérôme from Gabon will work as Referee Assessor while Shongwe William Makinati from Eswatini works as Match Commissioner,” parts of the communique from the GFA said.



The game between Comoros and Ghana will be played at the Moroni Stadium on Tuesday, November 21. Kickoff is at 19:00gmt.