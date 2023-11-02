2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Madagascar coach names squad to face Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Madagascar men’s senior national team, Romuald 'Roro' Rakotondrabe has named his squad for the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The gaffer will be travelling to Ghana later this month to face off with the Black Stars in the first game of the qualifiers.



Ahead of the game, Coach Romuald 'Roro' Rakotondrabe has made a selection of 28 players to report to camp to prepare for the game.



After Madagascar suffered a 3-0 defeat in their last visit to Ghana, the coach is now eager to change the narrative in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.



In that defeat, Mohammed Kudus starred for the Black Stars and scored with a fine strike.



Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari were the other goal-scorers for the Black Stars.



The upcoming encounter between Ghana and Madagascar will be played on November 17.



The game will kick off at 16:00GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.