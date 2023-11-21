2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to go top of Group I with win over Comoros on Tuesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will go top of Group I on Tuesday, November 21, if the Black Stars record a win over Comoros.



The game is coming on the back of Ghana’s narrow win over Madagascar last Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



In that game, striker Inaki Williams scored in added time of the second half to secure all three points for the game.



Having travelled to Comoros on Saturday, the Black Stars had the chance to train at the Moroni Training Centre on Sunday.



Today, the Black Stars held the final training session at the same centre.



The team led by coach Chris Hughton is now ready for the showdown with Comoros tomorrow.



Following a win for Madagascar today against Chad and a draw between Central African Republic and Mali, Ghana will go top of Group 1 with a win over Comoros tomorrow.



The game between Comoros and Ghana kicks off at the Moroni Stadium at 4 pm.