2026 CAF Women’s Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns secure final spot after edging AS FAR

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Mamelodi Sundowns has secured their spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League final for the third consecutive time, triumphing over AS Far in the semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League, Cote d’Ivoire 2023. The intense match unfolded on Wednesday evening at Korogho’s Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.



For the South African team, reaching the finals held particular significance as they sought redemption against AS Far, the team that dethroned them and claimed the champions title in the previous season's final.



The first half of the encounter proved evenly balanced, with both sides exercising caution, leading to a goalless stalemate at halftime.



Returning for the second half, both teams displayed increased adventurousness in their pursuit of a breakthrough.



In the 73rd minute, it was Mamelodi Sundowns who found the crucial goal, with Boitumelo Rabale connecting effectively with a corner to propel her team into the finals of Africa’s premier women’s club competition.



This heartening victory for Mamelodi Sundowns means AS Far will have to settle for a chance to compete for the bronze medal in the upcoming Saturday evening match.