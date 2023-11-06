2024 elections: Make Kennedy Agyapong your running mate - Coach Opeele tells Bawumia

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been advised to appoint his main adversary in the Saturday, November 4 elections, Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate.



This call is coming from former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach and self-avowed supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng.



According to coach Opeele, Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia will make a formidable team for the elections and deliver victory for the NPP.



Coach Opeele in a series of social media posts outlined how Kennedy Agyapong will positively impact Bawumia’s chances of winning the 2024 elections.



Drawing conclusions from the recently-held NPP primaries, coach Opeele noted having Kennedy Agyapong as a running mate will help Bawumia win the Central and Ashanti Regions.



“Elections are about winning. H.E. Bawumia, please make Hon. Kennedy Agyepong your running mate. Upon a deep thought, Kennedy Agyepong is the best. Ashanti votes will be constant. We need Central Region; Kennedy will deliver it and help with 100% grassroots support for you,” he tweeted.



“He would attract NPP grassroots & the non-elites in society. The nonelites see Ken as one of their own who made it to the top. Ken will attract business owners, by assuring them of representing their interest in cabinet,” he said,



Vice President was on Saturday, November 4, 2023, elected presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 elections.



Bawumia won the NPP presidential primary with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast. Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central came second with 37.41%.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.



The performance of Kennedy Agyapong has impressed ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah who has hailed him for the performance.



“I doff my heart to him because he fought a good fight. Originally, Kennedy Agyapong didn’t have a presidential ambition so for him to make those numbers is impressive. He has earned my respect.



“What shocks me most is Bantama. I was shocked Bantama is NPP’s Florida so for him to have gone head-to-head with Bawumia in Bantama was strange. He has also united the party.



“When he received the mic at the stadium, I thought he was going to boom but he has rather united the party. He pulled surprise with the voting and also pulled surprise with the peace message,” he said.





